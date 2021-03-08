Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $86.02.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

