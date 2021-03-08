Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Rollins by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,941,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,916,000 after acquiring an additional 813,094 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

