Aviva PLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $308.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

