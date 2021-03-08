Aviva PLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.