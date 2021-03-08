Aviva PLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

STX opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,647,075 shares of company stock valued at $283,089,294. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.