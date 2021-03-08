Aviva PLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,663 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

