Aviva PLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 108.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

