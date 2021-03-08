Aviva PLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $62.92 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.