Aviva PLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

