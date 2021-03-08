Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.55 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.