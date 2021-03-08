Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

