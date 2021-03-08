Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

