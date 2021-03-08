Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.