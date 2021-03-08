Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £38,800 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45).

Shares of LON AV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 390.40 ($5.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.85. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

AV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.