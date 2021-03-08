Aviva PLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

