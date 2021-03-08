Aviva PLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 10,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Wayfair by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $8,200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

NYSE:W opened at $295.66 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,751 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,743. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

