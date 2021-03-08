Aviva PLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,265,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,471,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $7,542,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,869 shares of company stock worth $22,899,299. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

