Aviva PLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE:ATO opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

