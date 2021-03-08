Aviva PLC Purchases 411 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

NYSE URI opened at $300.96 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

