Aviva PLC Purchases 753 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

