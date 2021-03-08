Aviva PLC Purchases 825 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

