Aviva PLC Purchases 8,392 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The AES by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in The AES by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

