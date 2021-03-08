Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

