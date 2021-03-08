Aviva PLC Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $156.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

