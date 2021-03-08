Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924,225 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

