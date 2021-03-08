Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $230.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,585 shares of company stock worth $30,518,922. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.