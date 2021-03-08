Aviva PLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $567.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

