Aviva PLC Sells 17,495 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

