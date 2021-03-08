Aviva PLC Sells 39,002 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,002 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

