Aviva PLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vipshop by 384.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after buying an additional 497,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

