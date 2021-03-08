Aviva PLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

