Aviva PLC Sells 8,083 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $190.44 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

