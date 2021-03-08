Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after buying an additional 200,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

