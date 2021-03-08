AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.95 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.46 ($27.60).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.13. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

