AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.41 ($27.55).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

EPA:CS opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Monday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

