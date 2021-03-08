AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AXAHY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,058. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

