Axe Market Cap Hits $338,485.23 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Axe has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $338,485.23 and approximately $28,314.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.34 or 0.00907411 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.