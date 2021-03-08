Axie Infinity Shards Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.