AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of AXS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 675,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

