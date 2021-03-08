Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.03

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.03 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 20930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 7,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $420,174.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,730,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.