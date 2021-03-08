Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

