Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 6,117,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,674,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 201,348 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

