Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.39. 3,007,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,485,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.