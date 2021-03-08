AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.16

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 7685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

