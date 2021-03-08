B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.