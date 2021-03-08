B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

