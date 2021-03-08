B. Riley Comments on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of HT opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.