B. Riley Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Marcus in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $659.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

