B. Riley Comments on Trinity Capital Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.