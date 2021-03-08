B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

